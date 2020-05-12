Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 40 mins ago
Tangram SR1000 Bluetooth 4.0 Smart LED Jump Rope
$30 $80
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by hypermicrosystems via Amazon.
  • Available in White in size Large.
Features
  • rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • 23-LEDs
  • Model: SR2_WH_L
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Exercise Equipment eBay
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register