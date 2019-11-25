Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini
$13 $23
free shipping

That's the second-best price we've seen for a single plug and $2 under Best Buy's Black Friday price. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • remote control and scheduling via the Kasa mobile app
  • Model: HS105
