Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 36 mins ago
THX Motile Ryzen 5 Quad 3.6GHz 14" Laptop
$379 $699
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from last week, $320 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Rose Gold pictured)
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3.6GHz quad-core processor w/ Vega 8 Graphics
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) THX-tuned display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • THX Spatial Audio
  • Windows 10
  • Model: M142-BK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Walmart Private Label Brands
14 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register