That's tied with last week's mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
That's $10 under our January refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (It's $73 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago, $70 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for a new unit. Buy Now
That's $30 under our mention of a new one from a year ago, $70 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. Buy Now
That's $50 less than buying a new one today, although we saw it for $8 less last week. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $11 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $116. Buy Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99 Shop Now
Thanks to the included $11.73 in Rakuten Super Points, that's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most vendors charge around $80. Buy Now
It's $52 under the best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere, although it was $10 less ten days ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Roku Television for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, and the best price we've seen for this TV in any condition.
Update: The price has increased to $219.99, which drops to $217.77 if you opt for in-store pickup. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Roku Smart Television for $218 with free shipping. That's $20 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
