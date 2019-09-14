New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
TCL 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$448 $498
free shipping

That's tied with last week's mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • dual-band WiFi
  • built-in Roku TV
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • Model: 65S421
