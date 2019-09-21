Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's tied with last week's mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $175 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we've seen for this model in any condition. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $298 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago, $70 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for a new unit. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $30 under our mention of a new one from a year ago, $70 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's tied as the best price we've seen for this new, and $168 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $11 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
It's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price we could find now by $33. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we could find by $20 and $3 under our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
Thanks to the included $11.73 in Rakuten Super Points, that's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most vendors charge around $80. Buy Now at Rakuten
It's $52 under the best price we could find for a refurb elsewhere, although it was $10 less ten days ago. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Roku Television for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, and the best price we've seen for this TV in any condition.
Update: The price has increased to $219.99, which drops to $217.77 if you opt for in-store pickup. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $185 with free shipping. That's $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the best price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (For further comparison, it's $15 under our July mention of a new unit.) Buy Now at Walmart
