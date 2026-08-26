This Syrinx desk lamp is $10 off its regular price of $40. It offers 10 brightness levels, 5 color temperatures, and a wide light bar designed to cover dual-monitor setups. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10 brightness levels and 5 color temperatures from 3000K to 6000K
- Dual-head design w/ 360° gooseneck and 180° swing arms
- 23.7" long light bar covers a 70" wide area
- Hand-wave on/off control with 15/30/60-minute auto-off timer
- 96 LEDs w/ 90+ color rendering for flicker- and glare-free lighting
- Clamp mount fits desks up to 2.95" thick
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Published 51 min ago
Verified 34 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
West Elm's lighting sale covers pendant lights, table lamps, floor lamps, and sconces across a range of styles and finishes. Shoppers can filter by room or product type to find in-stock pieces ready to ship. We've pictured the Sculptural Geo 8" 7-Light Chandelier for $55.20 ($14 savings). Buy Now at West Elm
- Includes pendant lights, table lamps, floor lamps, and sconces
- Multiple finishes and colors available
- Filterable by product type and room
- In-stock items ready to ship
This digital clock with a 13-color night light is $12.99, down from $19.99 at Woot. It's the best deal we could find by $17. It includes a USB charging port and adjustable alarm volume, features not always found on basic bedside clocks. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This Homewerks exhaust fan is $29.44 via promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" for a $22 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
Wayfair offers the 510 Design Fairmount 8-Light Traditional Chandelier for $15.03 when you clip the coupon. That's a $57 low and a very low price for a chandelier. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Includes 8 extension rods (six 12" and two 6") for adjustable hanging height between 19" and 49"
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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