Wayfair offers the 510 Design Fairmount 8-Light Traditional Chandelier for $15.03 when you clip the coupon. That's a $57 low and a very low price for a chandelier. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Includes 8 extension rods (six 12" and two 6") for adjustable hanging height between 19" and 49"
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Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This is a reasonable option if you're updating a bathroom fixture on a tight budget or need something functional without spending much. Clip the on-page coupon and apply promo code "5ZTXTAY7" for a savings of $49. Buy Now at Amazon
West Elm's lighting sale covers pendant lights, table lamps, floor lamps, and sconces across a range of styles and finishes. Shoppers can filter by room or product type to find in-stock pieces ready to ship. We've pictured the Sculptural Geo 8" 7-Light Chandelier for $55.20 ($14 savings). Buy Now at West Elm
- Includes pendant lights, table lamps, floor lamps, and sconces
- Multiple finishes and colors available
- Filterable by product type and room
- In-stock items ready to ship
Add any 3 or more items to your cart to see the total fall by an extra 20% in-cart - no code needed. Woot's Philips Hue Lighting sale covers a wide range of smart lighting gear, from color-changing bulbs and light strips to outdoor wall lights and security cameras. The Philips Hue Play Gradient 65" Smart TV Light Strip is $127.99, down from $296.99, and the Philips Hue Secure Starter Kit is $117.99, down from $299.99. This deal ends August 13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Smart color-changing and white bulbs in multiple shapes and packs
- Indoor and outdoor LED light strips in various lengths
- Smart bridges and hubs for controlling Hue lighting systems
- Outdoor wall lights, floodlights, and pedestal lights
- Secure cameras, sensors, and video doorbell bundles
- Extra 20% off when buying 3 or more items, no code needed
This digital clock with a 13-color night light is $12.99, down from $19.99 at Woot. It's the best deal we could find by $17. It includes a USB charging port and adjustable alarm volume, features not always found on basic bedside clocks. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
At $60 off the normal price, this is the lowest price we could find for this Rebrilliant cabinet organizer, available today at Wayfair. The unit arrives fully pre-assembled, so no complicated assembly is required before installation. Soft-close full-extension slides and dual mounting options, compatible with both framed and frameless cabinets, are included. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Latitude Run Vesna sleeper sofa is $500, down from $900 at Wayfair. It doubles as a pull-out bed and includes built-in USB ports, cup holders, and hidden storage in both the armrests and chaise. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 81" wide L-shaped sectional sleeper sofa with pull-out bed
- Built-in USB ports, cup holders, and side pockets on both sides
- Flip-open armrests reveal hidden storage compartments
- Hidden storage space beneath the chaise
- Includes three cushions and two small pillows
- Solid wood frame
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Wayfair
|96%
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|$15
|Buy Now
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