This Sennheiser e 825-S is $9 off Sweetwater's regular price of $89. It includes a silent on/off switch for muting between uses, along with a rugged metal housing designed to minimize handling noise. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Cardioid polar pattern reduces stage feedback and off-axis sound
- 80Hz-15kHz frequency response
- Silent on/off switch mutes the channel discreetly
- Rugged metal housing with internal damping reduces handling noise
- Hum-canceling coil rejects RFI interference
- Includes a mic clip and travel pouch
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
This Audio-Technica AT-UMX3 mixer is $40 off, down from $159 at Amazon. Best Buy charges $40 more for this model. It includes a loopback function for blending mic and instrument audio with computer sound, plus a dedicated mic input and two line inputs for guitar or keyboard. Buy Now at Amazon
- Single mic input with XLR or 1/4" connector
- Two line inputs for guitar and keyboard
- USB-C connection for computers and mobile devices
- Loopback function mixes mic and instrument audio with computer sound for streaming
- Audio resolution up to 24-bit/192 kHz
- Measures 5.2"D x 5"W x 1.7"H and weighs 12 oz.
This Samson Go Mic Mobile system is $29.38, down from its $39.99 list price. The wireless receiver mounts directly to a smartphone, tablet, or camera, and the kit includes Lightning, USB Micro B, USB-C, and 3.5mm cables to fit different devices. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.4GHz digital wireless system with low latency
- Dual-channel receiver mounts to smartphones, tablets, cameras, or tripods
- Includes beltpack transmitter and omnidirectional lavalier microphone
- Up to 13 hours of battery life on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- Up to 100' line-of-sight operating range
- Includes Lightning, USB Micro B, USB-C, and 3.5mm cables
Update: The price has dropped to $19.02 since this was originally published.
This Samson Satellite microphone is $17.94, down from $19.99. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this mic. It includes both a USB cable and a USB to Lightning cable, so it works with computers and iOS devices without needing separate adapters. The mic offers three pickup pattern options and zero-latency monitoring through its headphone jack. Buy Now at Amazon
- Two 16mm condenser capsules for clear vocal recording
- Internal shockmount reduces handling noise and vibrations
- Three selectable pickup patterns: cardioid, bidirectional, and omnidirectional
- Zero-latency direct monitoring via 3.5mm headphone jack
- Includes USB cable and USB to Lightning cable
- Measures 10.6" x 8.6" x 6.9" and weighs about 1.1 lb.
Musician's Friend has discounts microphones and related accessories, spanning brands like Shure, AKG, Sennheiser, RODE, and PreSonus. Deals include the Warm Audio WA-14CL condenser microphone (pictured) at $299, down from $399, and the Sterling Audio P2 dynamic vocal microphone at $29.99. The sale also covers used and open-box gear, with items like a Used Slate Digital VMS ML1 dynamic microphone at $299.99, down from $489.99. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Nearly 1,000 microphone deals across brands like Shure, AKG, Sennheiser, RODE, and PreSonus
- Condenser, dynamic, ribbon, and wireless microphone systems included
- Used and open-box options available at further reduced prices
- Accessories like pop filters, mic clips, and windscreens included in the sale
- Financing options available on select higher-priced microphones and systems
Sweetwater's Live Sound Sale covers PA systems, mixers, wireless microphones, and stage monitors from brands like JBL, QSC, PreSonus, and Lectrosonics. Deals range from budget items like a Samson Q7x microphone at $59.99 up to a Midas Heritage D digital mixer tour pack at $30,999, discounted $7,881 off its regular price. We've pictured the LD Systems Maui 44 G2 Column Speaker Array and Subwoofer System for $2,500 ($500 off). Free shipping and a 2-year warranty are included on qualifying purchases. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- PA systems, speakers, and subwoofers from brands like JBL, QSC, and LD Systems
- Live sound mixers and digital mixing consoles from PreSonus and Yamaha
- Wireless microphone systems and in-ear monitoring from Samson, Xvive, and Lectrosonics
- Stage boxes, power amplifiers, and stage monitors
- Microphones, mic stands, and cables included in the sale
This D'Angelico Premier Tammany is $279.99, down from its regular price of $479.99 at Sweetwater. It pairs a solid Sitka spruce top with mahogany back and sides, and includes an onboard preamp with a built-in tuner and 2-band EQ for plugging in on stage. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- OM-style body with solid Sitka spruce top
- Laminate mahogany back and sides
- Slim C-shape mahogany neck with 20 medium jumbo frets
- Ovangkol fingerboard
- Onboard D'Angelico preamp with built-in tuner and 2-band EQ
- Dovetail neck joint and scalloped top bracing
This Yamaha APX600 is $40 off, down from $369.99 at Sweetwater. It comes with a spruce top, rosewood fingerboard, and a built-in piezo pickup and tuner for plugging into an amp or PA. Sweetwater also includes a free 2-year warranty with the purchase. Shipping is free. This deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Solid spruce top for resonant acoustic tone
- Nato neck w/ rosewood fingerboard and bridge
- System 65A preamp piezo pickup system for amplified sound
- Built-in onboard tuner
- Thinline cutaway body for comfortable playability
- Compatible w/ Yamaha's Player Port app for iOS and Android
At Sweetwater, the Midas MR18 digital mixer is $799. It's the lowest price we found by $30. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- 18-channel digital mixer with onboard DSP and wireless control
- 16 Midas Pro microphone preamplifiers
- 40-bit floating-point digital encoding with 112dB of dynamic range
- Full 18-channel USB 2.0 audio interface for recording and playback
- 4 independent onboard effects processors with EQ and dynamics on all buses
- Integrated tri-mode Wi-Fi router with free iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and Linux control apps
Sign In or Register