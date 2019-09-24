New
Sun Joe iON 40V 1,160-PSI Cordless Pressure Washer
$120
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $71. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Sun Joe via eBay.
  • 34" extension wand
  • 20-ft high pressure hose
  • 0°, 15°, 25°, and 40° spray tips
  • soap sprayer attachment
  • Model: SPX6000C-XR
Comments
