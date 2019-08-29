New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sun Joe 24-volt Turbine Cordless Jet Blower
$97 $119
free shipping

Walmart offers the Sun Joe 24-volt Turbine Cordless Jet Blower for $96.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now

  • Amazon and Home Depot charge the same.
  • up to 385 CFM, up to 100 MPH
  • 5 adjustable speed settings
  • up to 50 minutes of whisper-quiet runtime
  • Model: 24V-JB-LTE
