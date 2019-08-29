Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Sun Joe 24-volt Turbine Cordless Jet Blower for $96.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer for $62.73 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although we saw it for $4 less last week. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Sun Joe Quick-Connect Turbo Head Spray Nozzle for $12.10 with free shipping. Outside of the retailer below, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe 8" Telescoping Electric Pole Chainsaw for $49.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe 10" 8-amp Multi-Angle Telescopic Electric Pole Chain Saw in Green for $65.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although we saw it for $5 less in June. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Fiskars Extendable Power-Lever Loppers for $13 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw this for a buck less in January. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Pure Garden Leaf Grabber Hand Rake Claws for $14.13 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
ProPlugger via Amazon offers the ProPlugger 5-on-1 Lawn and Garden Tool for $39.95 with free shipping. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart offers the LEGO Ideas Pop-Up Book for $43.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe Turbine Electric Jet Blower in Green for $37 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most stores charge around $44 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sun Joe 6-amp Electric Handheld Leaf Blower in Green
or Blue for $17.70. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sun Joe 2-in-1 Cordless Grass Shear + Hedger for $36.43 with free shipping. That's tied with our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sun Joe Mow Joe 12-amp 20" Electric Lawn Mower and Mulcher for $89 with free shipping. That's $21 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $75.) Buy Now
