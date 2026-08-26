This SucceBuy demolition jack hammer is $83, down from $239 via promo code "VSUSAFF12". It ships free from a United States warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Handheld and movable design
- Battery not included
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
We've pictured the Chicago Electric 3-Piece Welders Leather Combo Set for $9.97. Shipping starts at $6.99; pickup may also be available. Some options are in-store only. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
With promo code "USNS05", this Nnovaroom shelving unit drops to $25. That's a $3 drop since we listed it two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. Shipping is free from a local warehouse, too. The coupon expires on August 26.
You can use the coupon "VSUSAFF6" to cut $6 off a higher quality, more commercial version of this unit on the same page. That drops to $48 after the code. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 72" tall adjustable metal shelving unit
- Double layer column design
- Iron and metal frame construction
- Suited for warehouse, basement, or kitchen use
- No-fuss, tool-free style installation
This SucceBuy utility cart is $34, down from $143 via promo code "USFB08C". It holds up to 550 lb. across its shelves and rolls on 360° swivel wheels for easier maneuvering in a garage, warehouse, or cleaning setup. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Holds up to 550 lb.
- Available in 2-shelf or 3-shelf configurations
- 360° swivel wheels for maneuverability
- Ergonomic storage handle for pushing and pulling
- CE certified
This Vevor SucceBuy air compressor is $65 via promo code "USFB08C", down from $200, and the lowest price we could find by $43. It runs oil-free for quieter operation. It ships for free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Available in 900W, 1450W, and 1800W power options
- Oil-free design for quieter operation
- Portable build suited for tire inflation and repair tasks
- CE certified
- Movable design for easy relocation
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