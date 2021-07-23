Subway 6" Sub: for $3

New
Subway · 4 mins ago
$2.99
Participating Subway restaurants are offering a 6" sub for $2.99. Enter your mobile number and ZIP code, verify you're not a robot, and click "I'm in" to get a coupon code sent to your phone. Buy Now at Subway
Tips
- Order on the app or online.
- Additional charge for extras.
- No additional discounts or coupons may be applied.
Details
Comments
-
Published 4 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
