Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Northern Tool · 42 mins ago
Strongway 30" Direct-Drive Drum Fan
$195 $230
curbside pickup

That's a savings of $35 off list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $30.49 shipping fee.
Features
  • 3 blades
  • 2-speed motor
  • Model: 49941
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Fans Northern Tool
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register