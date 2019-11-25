Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Monoprice · 1 hr ago
Strata Home by Monoprice 800W Sous Vide Immersion Cooker
$42 $70
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • adjustable clamp for 2.6- to 4-gallon pots
  • LED touchscreen
  • Model: 21594
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances Monoprice Monoprice
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register