New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sterilite 7.5-Gallon TouchTop Wastebasket 4-Pack
$20 $38
pickup at Walmart

That's $3 below our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
Features
  • available in White
  • lid stays secure & opens with a touch
  • Model: 10437S04
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home & Garden Walmart Sterilite
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register