Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sterilite 7.5-Gallon TouchTop Wastebasket 4-Pack
$18
pickup at Walmart

That's an all-time low by $2 for this 4-pack. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in White
  • lid stays secure & opens with a touch
  • Model: 10437S04
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
