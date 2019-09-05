Personalize your DealNews Experience
In Black, that's $5 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sterilite 2.6-Gallon Ultra StepOn Wastebasket 2-Pack in Black for $12. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find for any color by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sterilite 4-Drawer Wide Weave Tower for $29.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lowe's takes up to 48% off a selection of appliances, tools, and more during its Labor Day Savings Event. Plus, MyLowe's members receive free shipping on many orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
IKEA offers its IKEA Family members 20% off select storage furniture, bedding, and snacks during its Labor Day Sale. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Opt for $5 Click & Connect pickup to avoid shipping charges, which start at $9.99. Shop Now
Wayfair takes up to 80% off select furniture, decor, lighting, bedding, and more as part of its Closeout Deals. (We saw even greater discounts within, upwards of 90% off). Shipping starts at $4.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon discounts a range of faucets, tools, lighting, and accessories during its Fall DIY Event. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
