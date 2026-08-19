Staples has backpacks marked down about 25% across kids' character sets and laptop-friendly styles from brands like Jessica Simpson, Bioworld, and Vera Bradley. A Vera Bradley laptop backpack drops to $41.99 from $55.99, while several kids' multi-piece sets from Accessory Innovations and Bioworld fall between $22 and $30. Spend over $35 for free shipping or choose free in-store pickup. Shop Now at Staples
- Kids character backpack sets from brands like Jessica Simpson, Bioworld, and Accessory Innovations
- Laptop-compatible backpacks from Vera Bradley too
- Multi-piece sets often include matching lunch bags or accessories
- Available in medium and large sizes
- Options for school, fashion, and laptop use
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Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Amazon offers the Osprey Archeon Commuter Chest Rig Bag for $55.25. That's a $9 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
REI takes up to 55% off select past-season backpacks and pack accessories from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, Arc'teryx, and REI Co-op. A standout deal is the REI Co-op Ruckpack 30 Pack from $53.83 (regularly up to $109), while the Patagonia Atom 24L Pack starts at $58.93 (regularly $109). Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more. Shop Now at REI
- Travel backpacks, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and snowsports packs included
- Brands include REI Co-op, The North Face, Patagonia, Osprey, Arc'teryx, and Topo Designs
- Many styles include laptop compartments and carry-on sizing
- Gear capacities range from small daypacks under 20 liters up to 46-liter travel packs
We've pictured the Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack, now $9.99 at Best Buy, down from $39.99. You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Padded pocket fits laptops up to 15.6"
- Two front compartments plus water bottle pockets
- Padded shoulder straps & cushioned back panel
- Reflective accents for visibility
Staples has laptops starting at $249.99, including an Acer Aspire Lite with a year of Microsoft 365 Personal included. Shoppers can also find touchscreen models, Chromebooks, and larger 17.3" laptops across brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, and ASUS. Prices and discounts vary by model, with several laptops marked down more than 40% off their regular price. We've pictured the ASUS CX14 N4500 14" Chromebook w/ 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD for $269.99 ($330 savings). Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Pickup may also be available Buy Now at Staples
- Laptops from brands like Acer, HP, Lenovo, Dell, and ASUS
- Options with screens ranging from 12.2" to 17.3"
- Configurations spanning 4GB to 16GB of RAM
- Storage options from 64GB up to 512GB
- Includes touchscreen and Chromebook models
- Some models bundle a year of Microsoft 365 Personal
Staples has discounts on tablets from Samsung and Linsay, with savings of up to 41% off regular prices. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" 256GB Android Tablet (pictured) is $329.99 ($50 savings), while several Linsay 10.1" Android tablets bundled with cases, keyboards, or stylus pens start at $114.99. Free delivery is included on qualifying orders. Shop Now at Staples
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" tablet with 256GB storage and WiFi
- Linsay 10.1" tablets with 128GB storage running Android 15
- Several Linsay tablets bundled with cases, keyboards, or stylus pens
- Discounts range from 13% to 41% off regular prices
Staples has a range of K-Cup pod boxes from Dunkin', Green Mountain, Folgers, and The Original Donut Shop marked down to as low as $22 for Easy Reward Members (it's free to join). The sale includes boxes holding 44 or 48 pods. Easy Rewards members get additional discounts and up to 100% back in points on select purchases. Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Pickup may also be available. Deal ends August 22. Buy Now at Staples
- K-Cup pods from brands like Dunkin', Green Mountain, Folgers, and The Original Donut Shop
- Boxes contain 44 or 48 pods
- Includes medium, dark, and light roast options
- Decaf and flavored varieties available
- Next-day delivery available on eligible orders
At $250 off, this model pairs 16GB of RAM with a 512GB SSD and a Core i7-13620H processor, and the 14" Full HD screen keeps the laptop compact. It also includes WiFi 6 for a fast, reliable wireless connection. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-13620H processor with base clock of 2.4GHz and max turbo up to 4.9GHz
- 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD
- 14" Full HD 1920 x 1080 display
- WiFi 6 wireless connectivity
- 47Wh battery rated for up to 7 hours of runtime
- Runs Windows 11 Home
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