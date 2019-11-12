New
Walmart · 53 mins ago
Stanley Fatmax 350/700-amp Jump Starter / Air Compressor
$44...or less $60
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Don't mind Camo? Search "54887044" to find this same compressor for $41.30 with free shipping.
Features
  • 350-amp instant starting power, 700 peak amps
  • reverse polarity led indicator and audible alarm
  • 3.1-amp USB charging ports
  • 120-PSI air compressor
  • 270° pivoting LED light
  • 12-volt DC plug
  • Model: J7CS
