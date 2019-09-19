Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw it for $7 less in December. Buy Now at Walmart
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price now by around $5. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
It's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Stanley 16-Piece Pass-Thru Socket Set for $19.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Stanley 2,150-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $119 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $39, although we saw this for $5 less last month. Buy Now at Walmart
Amazon offers the Stanley Adventure 24-oz. Camp Cook Set for $12.38 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
