It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Stanley 2,150-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $119 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $39, although we saw this for $5 less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Makita Impact Gold Ultra-Magnetic Torsion Insert Bit Holder for $3.36 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ontel SpeedOut Damaged Screw and Bolt Extractor 4-Piece Set for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Milescraft Drillmate Drill Guide for $31.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Stanley 16-Piece Pass-Thru Socket Set for $19.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
