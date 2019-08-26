New
Walmart · 53 mins ago
Stanley 2,150-PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$119 $158
free shipping

Walmart offers the Stanley 2,150-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $119 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $39, although we saw this for $5 less last month. Buy Now

Features
  • foam cannon
  • 25-foot hose
  • mobile cart
  • gun and wand attachments
  • Model: SHP2150
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools Walmart Stanley
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register