With promo code "SPELLING", these St. John's Bay capri pants drop to $12, down from $38. The twill fabric blends cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch, and the pair includes four pockets for a capri style. Shipping is free when you spend $49. Otherwise, it adds $8.95. You can also choose free ship-to-store when you spend $25. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Mid-rise fit with a straight leg
- Made from 98% cotton, 2% spandex twill fabric
- Button-zip closure
- Two front and two back slip pockets
- 19" inseam
- Machine washable and tumble dry
At Woot, get these Amazon Essentials Men's Athletic-fit Stretch Golf Pants for $13. It's a great price for a pair of men's golf pants. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Woot, get this Amazon Essentials Men's Regular Fit Five Pocket Pants for $11.99. It's a great deal for a pair of men's pants. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
These prAna Stretch Zion Field Pants are $29.40, down from $98. That's $30 under REI's sale price and the lowest price we could find. They're available in a large range of sizes and inseam lengths. They're built with UPF 50+ sun protection and a ventilated gusset for added mobility. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at prAna
- Standard-tapered fit with an elastic pull-on waistband
- Adjustable internal & external drawcord
- UPF 50+ sun protection
- Ventilated inseam gusset for airflow & mobility
- Front drop-in hand pockets & concealed zipper coin pocket
- Back patch pockets with a flap on the right pocket
eBay offers the Goodfellow & Co Men's Seersucker E-Waist Trousers in two colors for $8.76 via promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" for a $31 savings. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
JCPenney takes up to 40% off select Nike shoes for men, women, and kids. Men's deals include the Nike Air Max Sneakers for $60 (was $100), Nike Revolution 8 Running Shoes for $45 (was $75), and Nike Court Shot Sneakers for $48 (was $80). Women's styles include the Nike Air Max Bia for $57 (was $95), Nike Pacific SE for $48 (was $80), and Nike Run Swift 3 for $51 (was $85). Kids' deals include Nike Flex Runner 4 shoes for $27 (was $45), Cosmic Runner styles from $31.20 (was $52), and Team Hustle basketball shoes for $40.20 (was $67). Get free shipping with orders of $49 or more, or choose free in-store pickup where available. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Includes men's, women's, and kids' sneakers
- Running shoes, training shoes, and basketball shoes included
- 258 styles marked down
JCPenney marks down a host of apparel, home goods, furniture, and more during its Labor Day sale. Plus, take an extra 30% off home goods via promo code "SPELLING"; the same code takes an extra 25% off apparel, shoes, and accessories and an extra 10% off many other items like mattresses. We've pictured the Samsonite Packable Tote for $18.89 via coupon ($5 low). Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with most orders of $49 or more. Pickup may also be available. Deal ends August 27th. Shop Now at JCPenney
JCPenney takes 25% to 40% off select Nike apparel for men, women, and kids. Shop savings on hoodies, tees, shorts, joggers, leggings, sports bras, and more, with plenty of styles for back-to-school and everyday wear. Shipping is free on orders of $49 or more. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids
- Includes running shoes, sneakers, and slides
- T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, and joggers included
- Sports bras and leggings for women
- Backpacks and bags also included
- Sizes available for big and tall
JCPenney's Mystery Sale gives everyone an extra 30% off eligible regular-priced and sale items online with coupon code "FORYOU30". Shop savings on apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry, bedding, bath, curtains, and more. If you shop in-store, you'll have a chance to receive an even bigger mystery coupon worth 40% or 50% off, or a Jackpot Deal of $60 off a $60 purchase. Sale ends August 2. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Use coupon code "FORYOU30" for an extra 30% off eligible items online
- Save on apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry, bedding, bath, curtains, and more
- In-store shoppers can receive a mystery coupon for 30%, 40%, or 50% off
- Chance to win a Jackpot Deal of $60 off a $60 purchase in-store
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