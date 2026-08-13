prAna's sale section covers 215 styles for men and women, including pants, shorts, dresses, and denim. The Stretch Zion 5 Pocket Standard Pant is marked down to $49, down from $98, and the Heavana Pocket Legging drops to $38 from $95. With discounts spanning activewear, casual wear, and travel pieces, there's a wide range of categories represented at reduced prices. Even better, free shipping applies on all orders. Shop Now at prAna