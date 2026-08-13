These prAna Stretch Zion Field Pants are $29.40, down from $98. That's $30 under REI's sale price and the lowest price we could find. They're available in a large range of sizes and inseam lengths. They're built with UPF 50+ sun protection and a ventilated gusset for added mobility. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at prAna
- Standard-tapered fit with an elastic pull-on waistband
- Adjustable internal & external drawcord
- UPF 50+ sun protection
- Ventilated inseam gusset for airflow & mobility
- Front drop-in hand pockets & concealed zipper coin pocket
- Back patch pockets with a flap on the right pocket
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Published 28 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Woot, get these Amazon Essentials Men's Athletic-fit Stretch Golf Pants for $13. It's a great price for a pair of men's golf pants. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Two pairs of relaxed, breathable pants for $17 works out to about $9 each via promo code "CTN17". Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Made from a blend of cotton and linen fibers
- Features a breathable and lightweight fabric construction
- Includes an adjustable drawstring waistband
- Contains two pairs of pants per package
- Designed with side pockets for utility
A pair of lightweight linen pants suited to warm-weather wear, travel, or lounging at home. Apply coupon code "CXM7 " for a savings of $83. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Constructed from 100% linen fabric
- Loose-fit baggy design
- Adjustable elastic waistband with drawstring
- Two side seam pockets
- Moisture-wicking and breathable
At Woot, these Amazon Essentials Classic Commuter Pants are $11.99, down from $34.90. It's a great deal for a pair of men's pants. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Shop the prAna End of Season Sale and save at least 50% on select men's and women's apparel, swimwear, and accessories. The sale includes 249 styles, with markdowns on bestselling Stretch Zion pants and shorts, Heavana leggings, dresses, tees, tanks, and more. Shipping is free on all orders. Shop Now at prAna
prAna's sale section covers 215 styles for men and women, including pants, shorts, dresses, and denim. The Stretch Zion 5 Pocket Standard Pant is marked down to $49, down from $98, and the Heavana Pocket Legging drops to $38 from $95. With discounts spanning activewear, casual wear, and travel pieces, there's a wide range of categories represented at reduced prices. Even better, free shipping applies on all orders. Shop Now at prAna
- 215 styles included across men's and women's categories
- Includes activewear, pants, shorts, dresses, and jeans
- Discounts range up to 60% off regular prices
- Includes bestseller styles like the Stretch Zion pant and short lines
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