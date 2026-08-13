JCPenney takes up to 40% off select Nike shoes for men, women, and kids. Men's deals include the Nike Air Max Sneakers for $60 (was $100), Nike Revolution 8 Running Shoes for $45 (was $75), and Nike Court Shot Sneakers for $48 (was $80). Women's styles include the Nike Air Max Bia for $57 (was $95), Nike Pacific SE for $48 (was $80), and Nike Run Swift 3 for $51 (was $85). Kids' deals include Nike Flex Runner 4 shoes for $27 (was $45), Cosmic Runner styles from $31.20 (was $52), and Team Hustle basketball shoes for $40.20 (was $67). Get free shipping with orders of $49 or more, or choose free in-store pickup where available. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Includes men's, women's, and kids' sneakers
- Running shoes, training shoes, and basketball shoes included
- 258 styles marked down
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Published 57 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Nordstrom Rack has a wide range of Birkenstock styles marked down, including the Arizona, Boston, and Gizeh sandals and clogs. Some are marked as high as 60% off. Prices dip as low as $22.48 for select styles, with some items like the Papillio by Birkenstock Theda Platform Wedge Sandal at 50% off. Kids' sandals are also included, alongside sneakers and slippers. Everything over $89 will ship for free. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Sandals, clogs, slides, and slippers included
- Styles like Arizona, Boston, Gizeh, and Mayari discounted
- Kids' styles also marked down
- Sneakers and loafers included in the sale
Woot is discounting Birkenstock and UGG footwear, with the Ugg Lowmel Meadow Women's Sneakers dropping to $84.99, half off their $170 reference price. UGG slippers, boots, and sandals are also included alongside Birkenstock Arizona and Gizeh sandals in various leather and Birko-Flor styles. The Birkenstock & UGG Footwear sale runs through August 13. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
With promo code "26SUMMER", this Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Hair & Body Moisturizer drops to $17.99, down from $55 at JCPenney. You'd pay at least $39 elsewhere. Spend $49 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $8.95. Buy Now at JCPenney
- 33.8 oz. bottle
- Doubles as a leave-in conditioner and body lotion
- Contains tea tree, peppermint, and lavender for a cooling, tingling feel
- Color-safe formula
- Vegan, paraben-free, and gluten-free
- Made in the US
JCPenney takes up to 50% off men's dress shirts and ties from top brands. Shop savings on wrinkle-resistant and stretch dress shirts, classic and slim-fit styles, plus silk and patterned ties to complete your work or special-occasion wardrobe. Shipping is free on orders of $49 or more. Sale ends August 16. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Brands include Stafford, Van Heusen, J. Ferrar, and Haggar
- Available in regular, slim, modern, and big & tall fits
- Includes wrinkle-free and stretch fabric options
- Long sleeve and short sleeve styles available
- Shirt and tie sets offered in select styles
JCPenney takes 25% to 40% off select Nike apparel for men, women, and kids. Shop savings on hoodies, tees, shorts, joggers, leggings, sports bras, and more, with plenty of styles for back-to-school and everyday wear. Shipping is free on orders of $49 or more. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids
- Includes running shoes, sneakers, and slides
- T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, and joggers included
- Sports bras and leggings for women
- Backpacks and bags also included
- Sizes available for big and tall
JCPenney's Semi-Annual Jewelry Event takes up to 65% off diamond, gold, gemstone, and fashion jewelry. You'll also find lab-grown diamond solitaire rings starting at $499.99 and watches up to 50% off from popular brands. Shipping is free on orders of $49 or more. Sale ends August 16. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Includes fine jewelry categories such as rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets
- Fashion jewelry options including boxed sets and sterling silver pieces
- Watch selection for men, women, and kids, including smart watches
- Personalized jewelry options such as custom necklaces, rings, and monogram pieces
- Brands include Bulova, Citizen, Effy, Le Vian, and Liz Claiborne
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