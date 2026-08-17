At Woot, get this Soundcore Anker Rave Neo 2 Portable Speaker for $85. It's the best price we could find by $34. It offers 80 watts of stereo sound, an IPX7 waterproof rating that lets it float on water, and up to 18 hours of playtime per charge. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company