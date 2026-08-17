At Woot, get this Soundcore Anker Rave Neo 2 Portable Speaker for $85. It's the best price we could find by $34. It offers 80 watts of stereo sound, an IPX7 waterproof rating that lets it float on water, and up to 18 hours of playtime per charge. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 80 watts of stereo sound with BassUp technology
- PartyCast 2.0 lets you connect over 100 speakers together
- Light show synced to the beat of the music
- IPX7 waterproof rating and floats on water
- 18 hours of playtime per charge
- Built-in USB port to charge your phone
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Expires 9/1/2026
Published 52 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
This Victor VAS-3004 Bluetooth speaker is just $2.28 at Walmart and comes with a bonus retro metal lunchbox. That's $43 less than what Target charges for this bundle. It includes handy extras like TWS pairing for stereo sound with a second speaker, a built-in phone holder, and TF card playback. Buy Now at Walmart
- Built-in rechargeable battery with 3-hour battery life
- TWS pairing lets two speakers connect for stereo sound
- Plays music via Bluetooth streaming or TF card
- Includes a built-in phone holder for hands-free use
- Comes with a bonus retro metal lunchbox
This Panasonic stereo system is $20 off its regular price of $139.99. It's the best price at Amazon in over a year. It combines a CD player, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB playback in one compact unit, with bass and treble controls plus a remote for adjusting sound from across the room. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20W (10W+10W) RMS output with 10cm woofer and 6cm tweeter
- Plays CDs, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB flash drive audio
- Bluetooth Re-Master feature restores sound lost to compression
- Bass and treble controls with customizable sound presets
- Includes remote control and FM indoor antenna
Best Buy has discounted a range of Sony Bluetooth speakers, from the compact XB100 at $43 up to larger party speakers like the ULT FIELD 7 at $448. These ship free. Shop Now at Best Buy
Rugged outdoor speakers in this size class usually run $80 to $100, so $50 brings this into impulse-buy territory for campers, backyard gatherings, or anyone who wants a portable speaker that can handle weather. At $50, that's half the $100 list price. Apply coupon code "R8S2SENG" to get the deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- 120W 2.2-channel immersive stereo sound
- IPX6 water-resistant rugged build
- Integrated power bank for charging mobile devices
- Bluetooth 5.3 with AUX and USB input flexibility
- App-controlled 8 EQ modes and microphone input
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Woot's Pantry & Baking Essentials sale covers a wide mix of grocery items, from cooking staples like olive oil and pasta sauce to snacks, baking mixes, and vitamin supplements. Prince Federico Pignatelli Della Leonesa Olive Oil is $39.99, down from a $99 reference price, while Sri Lanka Sourced Ceylon Cinnamon runs $12.99 against a $39.99 reference price. The sale spans hundreds of items across food, baking, and health categories, with many products also marked sold out. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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