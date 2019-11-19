Open Offer in New Tab
Greentoe · 1 hr ago
Sony X900F 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Smart TV
$999 $1,500
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $199 and the best price we've seen on a factory-sealed model. Buy Now at Greentoe

  • Enter $999 as your price and click continue.
  • Fill out your info.
  • Wait for email confirming the price was accepted.
  • Pay within 24 hours to have your TV delivered from an authorized retailer.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
  • access to Google Play Store & Apps
  • works with Google Assistant & Alexa
  • Model: XBR65X900F
