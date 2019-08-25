Personalize your DealNews Experience
BuyDig via eBay offers the Sony WI100X Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in Black or Gold for $198. In-cart that price drops to $168.30. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Secondipity via eBay offers the refurbished Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black or Silver for $199.99 with free shipping, that's tied with our June mention as the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $98 under the best price we could find for a new pair.) Buy Now
DirectS via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.98. Coupon code "EKXLLS56" drops that to $12.24. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $78 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones in Black for $242.99. Plus, you'll bag $41.14 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $48 and the first discount we've seen for these headphones recently released in May. Buy Now
Raisings_50 via eBay offers the Xiaomi Redmi Airdots Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds for $23.91 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $22.79. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sony WiFi Streaming Blu-ray Player for an in-cart price of $62 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 65" 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart Television with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $998 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,498 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find now by $400. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sony 2.1-Channel 350-watt Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for the in-cart price of $219.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $78. Buy Now
