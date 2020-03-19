Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console Bundle w/ PS Plus 3-Month Membership
$235 $331
free shipping

If you're self isolating, there's no better way to pass the time than playing some new video games. This is the best price we could find today by $96. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Antonline via eBay.
  • It includes a 1-year manufacturer warranty.
Features
  • download vouchers for God of War, The Last of Us: Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn
  • DualShock 4 wireless controller
  • Model: 3004132
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Consoles eBay Sony Electronics
PlayStation PlayStation 4 Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register