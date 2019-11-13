Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 12 mins ago
Sony PlayStation 4 Gold Wireless Headset
$65 $71
free shipping

That's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price now by $6. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Rush Hour Wholesaler via eBay.
Features
  • 7.1 virtual surround sound
  • hidden noise-cancelling microphone
  • downloadable custom game modes via the Headset Companion mobile app
  • Model: CUHYA0080
Details
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
