That's a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for the same price in our August mention which also included a $300 Dell gift card. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Sony Bravia 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $529.99 with free shipping. That's $195 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (For further comparison, it's $168 under last week's mention of a new unit.)
Update: The price now drops to $524.64 if you opt for in-store pickup. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sony 42.5" 4K HDR LED LCD Ultra HD Smart Television for $475 with free shipping. That's $323 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $11 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
It's $450 off list and tied with our August mention as the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now
That's a savings of $554 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
That's $648 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That is $522 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $51 under the best deal we could find for a new unit.
Update: The price has increased to $47.95. Buy Now
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $10. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $49, although we saw these for $6 less last month. Buy Now
That's the lowest refurb price we could find by $31. Buy Now
