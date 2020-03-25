Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 49 mins ago
Sony 120W Bluetooth Sound Bar w/ Built-In Tweeter
$83 $180
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay
  • Use code "PUSHPLAY" to get this deal.
Features
  • Two channel speaker setup
  • Deep sound & bass reflex speaker
  • USB and Bluetooth
  • HDMI ARC
  • Model: HTS100F
  • Expires 3/25/2020
