Walmart · 49 mins ago
Smartab 32GB 10" Android Tablet with Keyboard
$70 $98
free shipping

Walmart offers the Smartab 32GB 10" Android Tablet with Keyboard for $69.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last December and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now

Features
  • quad-core processor
  • 10.1" 1280x800 IPS display
  • 1GB RAM
  • 32GB storage
  • 802.11n wireless
  • front and rear cameras
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • Model: ST1009XBK
Details
Comments
