Daily Steals · 13 mins ago
Skullcandy Venue Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$120 $180
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $20, although some stores charge up to $180. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • available in white/crimson
  • up to 24 hours of use per charge
  • up to 5 hours of listening time after 10 minutes of charging
  • over-the-ear design
  • microphone
  • Model: S6HCW-L568
  • Expires 11/22/2019
    Published 13 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
