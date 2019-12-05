Open Offer in New Tab
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Skil 21-Piece Set High-Speed Steel Twist Drill Bit Set
$10 $20
pickup at Lowe's

That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • range of sizes from 1/16" to 1/2"
  • gold-oxide coating
  • labeled storage case
  • Model: 98021
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
