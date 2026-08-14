This Sirui Duken Switch X stabilizer is $17, down from its regular price of $59 at B&H Photo Video. It combines a phone stabilizer, selfie stick, and tripod in one, extending to 18.5" while folding down to just 6.1" for portability. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Fits smartphones 2.6 to 3.5" wide
- Folds down to 6.1" in length, extends to 18.5" as a selfie stick
- Built-in 1000mAh battery lasts about 8 hours and recharges in 1.5 hours
- Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity for remote shutter control
- Doubles as a mini tripod and supports pan, roll, and tracking modes
- Supports phones up to 8.5 oz.
-
Expires in 7 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
This Sunpak 4200XL tripod is $15 off the regular price at B&H Photo Video, bringing it down to $9.95. It folds down to just 11" for storage while extending to 42" in use, and it comes with a smartphone adapter along with the 3-way panhead. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Extends to a maximum height of 42" and folds down to 11"
- 8-section aluminum legs weigh 13.8 oz.
- Supports a load capacity of up to 1.2 lb.
- Includes a mini 3-way panhead
- Comes with a smartphone adapter for phones up to 3.5" wide
- Non-scratching rubber feet
SmallRig is a well-regarded brand among videographers and content creators, and this 71" aluminum tripod converts to a monopod, making it a two-in-one option for shooters who want flexibility in the field. At $56, it's $24 off the $80 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Universal 1/4"-20 and 3/8"-16 compatibility
- 360° ball head for any shooting angle
- Converts from tripod to monopod
- Adjusts from 16" to 71"
- Supports 33-lb. load
- Model: 15551
This Tenba Cineluxe Backpack 24 is $129.95, down from its regular price of $299.95 at B&H, and it's also cheaper than Amazon's current price of $299.95. The bag includes two Flex-Core dividers, padded wraps, a lens pillow, and a zippered pouch for organizing camera gear, plus a water-repellent 1680-denier ballistic nylon exterior with a TPU-coated base. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Fits professional camcorders, cine cameras, and ENG rigs with a matte box
- "Doctor bag"-style center opening for quick access without increasing the bag's footprint
- Water-repellent 1680-denier ballistic nylon exterior with a TPU-coated, water- and abrasion-resistant base
- Includes 2 Flex-Core dividers, 2 padded wraps, a lens pillow, and a zippered accessory pouch
- Pivot-Fit shoulder harness with airflow channels and a removable hip belt with a collapsible water bottle holder
- Meets most international airline carry-on size regulations at 13.5 x 24 x 14.25"
A compact V-mount battery at 99Wh puts it just under the 100Wh airline carry-on limit, which makes it a practical choice for traveling videographers who want to power cameras, monitors, or other V-mount gear on location. At $200, that's $50 off the $250 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100W bidirectional PD fast-charging
- Real-time smart digital power display
- Versatile multi-interface port connectivity
- TSA-approved 99Wh portable compact design
- Intelligent battery management system protection
This Pelican AEGIS Series Travel Backpack is $99.95, down from $199.95. That price also beats Amazon's current $205 listing for the same pack. It includes EVA compression molded protection in the front lid along with a dedicated laptop compartment and a side pocket for a water bottle. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18-liter travel backpack
- EVA compression molded front lid for impact protection
- Dedicated laptop compartment
- Side pocket sized for a water bottle
- Padded shoulder straps w/ breathable back channel
- Limited 5-year manufacturer warranty
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
This 15.3" MacBook Air with the new M5 chip is $200 off at B&H Photo Video, bringing it to $1,499. That's the lowest price we could find. This model comes with 24GB of RAM. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
- 24GB of unified memory and 512GB SSD storage
- 15.3" Liquid Retina display with 2880 x 1864 resolution
- 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View
- Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 wireless connectivity
- Two Thunderbolt 4 ports and MagSafe 3 charging
The DJI Phantom Camera Mount for GoPro HERO2 is now 99 cents at B&H Photo Video, down from $6.99. The mount includes a removable clear plastic frame so the HERO2 camera can be used without its protective housing, and a metal thumbscrew allows quick camera removal without tools. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Attaches a GoPro HERO2 camera to a DJI Phantom quadcopter
- Includes a clear plastic frame for using the HERO2 without its protective housing
- Compatible with any GoPro camera when used inside its protective housing
- Adjustable mount allows shooting angle changes before flight
- Metal thumbscrew allows tool-free camera removal
- Includes 4 mounting screws for attaching to the quadcopter
Sign In or Register