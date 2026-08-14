This Tenba Cineluxe Backpack 24 is $129.95, down from its regular price of $299.95 at B&H, and it's also cheaper than Amazon's current price of $299.95. The bag includes two Flex-Core dividers, padded wraps, a lens pillow, and a zippered pouch for organizing camera gear, plus a water-repellent 1680-denier ballistic nylon exterior with a TPU-coated base. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Fits professional camcorders, cine cameras, and ENG rigs with a matte box
- "Doctor bag"-style center opening for quick access without increasing the bag's footprint
- Water-repellent 1680-denier ballistic nylon exterior with a TPU-coated, water- and abrasion-resistant base
- Includes 2 Flex-Core dividers, 2 padded wraps, a lens pillow, and a zippered accessory pouch
- Pivot-Fit shoulder harness with airflow channels and a removable hip belt with a collapsible water bottle holder
- Meets most international airline carry-on size regulations at 13.5 x 24 x 14.25"
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This Pelican AEGIS Series Travel Backpack is $99.95, down from $199.95. That price also beats Amazon's current $205 listing for the same pack. It includes EVA compression molded protection in the front lid along with a dedicated laptop compartment and a side pocket for a water bottle. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18-liter travel backpack
- EVA compression molded front lid for impact protection
- Dedicated laptop compartment
- Side pocket sized for a water bottle
- Padded shoulder straps w/ breathable back channel
- Limited 5-year manufacturer warranty
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
This 15.3" MacBook Air with the new M5 chip is $200 off at B&H Photo Video, bringing it to $1,499. That's the lowest price we could find. This model comes with 24GB of RAM. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
- 24GB of unified memory and 512GB SSD storage
- 15.3" Liquid Retina display with 2880 x 1864 resolution
- 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View
- Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 wireless connectivity
- Two Thunderbolt 4 ports and MagSafe 3 charging
The DJI Phantom Camera Mount for GoPro HERO2 is now 99 cents at B&H Photo Video, down from $6.99. The mount includes a removable clear plastic frame so the HERO2 camera can be used without its protective housing, and a metal thumbscrew allows quick camera removal without tools. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Attaches a GoPro HERO2 camera to a DJI Phantom quadcopter
- Includes a clear plastic frame for using the HERO2 without its protective housing
- Compatible with any GoPro camera when used inside its protective housing
- Adjustable mount allows shooting angle changes before flight
- Metal thumbscrew allows tool-free camera removal
- Includes 4 mounting screws for attaching to the quadcopter
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