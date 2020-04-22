Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 10 mins ago
Singer Sew Essentials 166-Piece Sewing Kit
$20 $30
free shipping w/ $35

That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Add to an order of over $35 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $5.99 fee will apply.
Features
  • includes storage case with exterior pockets
  • Model: 087472
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 10 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Crafts Walmart Singer Sewing Co.
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register