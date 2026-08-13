Wayfair's area rug clearance covers 354 items with markdowns up to 70% off. Pictured is the Addie Abstract Modern Machine Woven Area Rug for $120 ($263 off). Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Rugs from brands like Three Posts, Wade Logan, Lark Manor, and Amber Lewis x Loloi
- Sizes ranging from 2' x 3' accent rugs to 7'10" x 10'3" area rugs
- Many styles made from stain- and fade-resistant polypropylene
- Indoor and indoor/outdoor options available
- Some rugs backed by cotton or jute for added stability
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This Safavieh Courtyard rug is $12.57, down from $34. It's made of water-resistant polypropylene, making it suitable for outdoor spaces as well as indoor rooms. Buy Now at Walmart
- Measures 2' x 3'7"
- Power loomed in Turkey
- Pile height of 0.25"
- Made of 100% polypropylene
- Water resistant for outdoor use
- No backing; rug pad recommended to prevent shifting
This door mat is $8.05, down from its $14.99 list price at Amazon. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also the lowest price ever at Amazon. The rubber backing is designed to grip the floor and sit low enough to avoid interfering with door swing, while the woven surface is built to trap dirt and moisture before it reaches your floors. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 29.5" x 17"
- Woven polyester surface with deep grooves to trap dirt and moisture
- Beveled natural rubber edge to prevent water buildup
- Non-slip, low-profile rubber backing
- Machine washable or can be hosed down for cleaning
- Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use
Amazon offers the Lunasun 5x7-Foot Area Rug for $24.19 at checkout. Other sizes qualify for the same 45% discount at checkout. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This Fleximounts garage floor mat matches its all-time low price on Amazon at $19.99, well below the recent 90-day average of $28.46. It's made from absorbent polyester fabric with a non-slip backing, and can be trimmed with scissors to fit spaces like a trunk or patio. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 4'11" x 3'
- Made from 100% polyester non-woven fabric
- Absorbs oil, gasoline, rainwater, and snowmelt
- Non-slip backing helps prevent curling or shifting
- Can be trimmed with scissors to fit custom spaces
- Cleanable by vacuuming, spot-cleaning, or hosing down
Wayfair's Summer Markdowns sees discounts of up to 70% off across furniture, outdoor, bedding, rugs, lighting, and kitchen categories. Save up to 50% off bedroom furniture, up to 40% off outdoor structures, up to 50% off cookware, up to 70% off rugs, and more. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at Wayfair
Wayfair's outdoor furniture clearance sale covers dining sets, sectionals, chairs, and umbrellas at up to 50% off. Deals range from a Pierpoint 108" market umbrella at $66.99 to a Farrah 9-piece extendable patio dining set at $1,849, down from $3,780. Most pieces ship free, and many arrive within a day or two. Shop Now at Wayfair
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
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