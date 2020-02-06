Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 24 mins ago
Sharper Image Instant Camera
$29
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via Walmart.
Features
  • Available in Blue
  • 60mm camera lens with 1/60 second shutter speed
  • Uses Fujifilm Instax Mini Twin Film
  • Real image type viewfinder
  • Auto flash
  • Auto shutoff
  • Model: VIPRB-1009078
Comments
