Walmart offers the Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop for $79.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Grimebuster Cordless Powered Scrubber for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the AutoSpa 9" 2-in-1 Microfiber Wash Mop with 48" Extension Pole for $12.73 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find now by $9. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Wet and Forget Shower Cleaner 64-oz. Bottle for $15.45. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our June mention and $3 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Amazon offers the O-Cedar MicroTwist Microfiber Twist Mop for $9.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $12. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Newegg via eBay offers the refurbished Shark IonFlex DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum in Blue for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $89.
Update: The price has dropped to $93.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Shark DuoClean Slim Upright Vacuum for $119 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $80 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Shark Navigator Swivel Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $189 with free shipping. That's $109 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
