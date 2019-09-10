New
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Shaker Dining Chairs 4-Pack
$99 $133
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now

Features
  • available in Black or Espresso
  • slat back design
  • rubber wood construction
  • Model: 10018ESP4
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Chairs Walmart Private Label Brands
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register