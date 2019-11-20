Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Walmart
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Shop Now at TradePub
StackSocial offers the 2019 Microsoft Excel Bootcamp Bundle for $39. Coupon code "DN60" cuts that to $15.60. That's tied with our March mention and a savings of $1,709 off the suggest value of this bundle. Buy Now at StackSocial
Walmart has a selection of deals available now at Black Friday pricing. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of laptops, TVs, sports equipment, and home & garden items as part of its Deal Drop Event Shop Now at Walmart
Save on almost 30 QLED 4K and 8K TVs. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on a selection of men's and women's fragrances including Burberry, Calvin Klein, Versace, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's a savings of up to $1,350 for each size. Shop Now at Sears
