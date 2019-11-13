Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 35 mins ago
Seiko Women's Analog Quartz Crystals Stainless Steel Watch
$65 $250
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $104. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Shopemco via eBay.
Features
  • quartz movement
  • stainless steel case and bracelet
  • water resistance to 165 feet
  • Model: SFQ805
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Watches eBay Seiko
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register