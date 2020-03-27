Open Offer in New Tab
Seiko Easton 15" Musical Wall Clock
$46 $145
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by shopemco via eBay
  • It requires 3 AA batteries (not included).
Features
  • volume control
  • demonstration button
  • light sensor
  • on the hour, the clock plays one of the 18 Hi-Fi melodies from popular, classic, and Christmas selections
  • includes songs like Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing, How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You), and Stop In The Name Of Love
  • Model: QXM547BLH
