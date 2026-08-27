Wayfair's Labor Day Deal on Sealy mattresses includes both memory foam and hybrid styles across sizes. The Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress is $599.99, down from $1,199, while the Sealy to Go 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box runs $429.99, down from $1,199. Shop Now at Wayfair
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Costco's Labor Day mattress sale covers a wide range of options, with prices starting around $320. We've pictured the Beautyrest 12" Silver BRS900 Medium-Firm Queen Mattress for $449.99 ($100 off). Shoppers who buy two or more Costco Direct items can also stack an extra instant savings on top of the listed prices. The sale extends beyond mattresses to related items like bunk beds and area rugs. Delivery and setup is included in the price. Sale ends September 9. Buy Now at Costco
- Mattresses from brands including Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Beautyrest, and Kirkland Signature
- Sizes and styles include hybrid, memory foam, and pillow top mattresses
- Some options bundle a mattress with a foundation or adjustable base
- Additional instant savings available when buying 2 or more Costco Direct items
- Related bedroom items like bunk beds, adjustable bases, and area rugs also included
PC Richard & Son is offering a free Hisense 55" Class QD6 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with the purchase of select mattresses. Qualifying mattresses are marked on the site, and the free TV is automatically included with eligible purchases. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Tempur-Pedic, with savings up to $300 on select models. A Sealy Plainfield Posturepedic Plus queen mattress is $1,099.97, down from $1,399.97, while a Sealy Essentials Barnham twin mattress runs $279.97, down from $399.97. The selection spans innerspring, all-foam, and hybrid builds across comfort levels from ultra plush to ultra firm. Free delivery and setup applies to mattresses and foundations priced $399 or more within select delivery areas. Shop Now at P.C. Richard and Son
- Brands include Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Tempur-Pedic, Casper, and BedGear
- Sizes range from twin to king
- Comfort levels range from ultra plush to ultra firm
- Innerspring, all-foam, and hybrid mattress types available
- Free delivery and setup on mattresses and foundations priced $399 or more
This Sleep Number Ultimate 12" mattress is $500 off the regular price of $2,299.99 at Costco. It includes delivery, setup, and packaging removal, plus dual-side adjustable firmness controlled by smart remotes and a ceramic gel layer aimed at keeping the mattress cool overnight. This deal ends September 9. Buy Now at Costco
- Breathable 3D fabric cover with plush supportive foam layers
- Ceramic gel layer designed to dissipate heat for cooler sleep
- Adjustable firmness on each side via Sleep Number setting
- Automatically adjusts firmness in response to movement
- Tracks sleep quality with a SleepIQ score and personal insights
- Includes two Sleep Number smart remotes
During Purple's Labor Day Sale, get a King mattress for the price of a Queen. Plus, save up to $400 on an adjustable base with a mattress purchase and get 15% off pillows, bedding, and accessories. The Grid Cloud Pillow is excluded. Sale ends September 15. Purple's Labor Day Mattress Sale covers mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, bedding, and seat cushions. A queen Purple Mattress drops to $1,280 from $1,599, while the RejuvenateUltimate Hybrid falls to $7,450 from $8,799. Pillows, sheets, and bundles are also discounted, including a SoftStretch Sheet + Pillows Bundle now $599 instead of $707. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at Purple
- Mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, bedding, and seat cushions included
- Mattress prices range from $1,280 to $7,450 for a queen
- GelFlex Grid layers used across mattress and pillow lines
- Pillows and bedding discounted 15%
- Bundles combine sheets, pillows, and protectors at up to 15% off
- 100-night trial included on mattresses
Wayfair's Labor Day Deal on Murphy beds covers hundreds of space-saving wall bed styles, with prices starting around $640. Many options fold into a cabinet and include extras like built-in storage drawers, wine racks, or LED lighting. Shop Now at Wayfair
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
Wayfair's Surplus Sale covers 462 items across furniture, rugs, lighting, and outdoor decor, with discounts of up to 50% off. Pictured is the VACTechPro 35kPa Self-standing Cordless & 6-in-1 Stick Vacuum for $76 ($524 off). Shop Now at Wayfair
At $60 off the normal price, this is the lowest price we could find for this Rebrilliant cabinet organizer, available today at Wayfair. The unit arrives fully pre-assembled, so no complicated assembly is required before installation. Soft-close full-extension slides and dual mounting options, compatible with both framed and frameless cabinets, are included. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
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