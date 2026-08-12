During Purple's Labor Day Sale, get a King mattress for the price of a Queen. Plus, save up to $400 on an adjustable base with a mattress purchase and get 15% off pillows, bedding, and accessories. The Grid Cloud Pillow is excluded. Sale ends September 15. Purple's Labor Day Mattress Sale covers mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, bedding, and seat cushions. A queen Purple Mattress drops to $1,280 from $1,599, while the RejuvenateUltimate Hybrid falls to $7,450 from $8,799. Pillows, sheets, and bundles are also discounted, including a SoftStretch Sheet + Pillows Bundle now $599 instead of $707. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at Purple
- Mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, bedding, and seat cushions included
- Mattress prices range from $1,280 to $7,450 for a queen
- GelFlex Grid layers used across mattress and pillow lines
- Pillows and bedding discounted 15%
- Bundles combine sheets, pillows, and protectors at up to 15% off
- 100-night trial included on mattresses
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Expires 9/15/2026
Published 27 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
At $219, this California King mattress is a steal at Walmart. It's cheaper than the same mattress in any other size, including the Twin size. It'll ship for free, too. Allswell is Walmart's own bed-in-a-box brand, and this hybrid design pairs individually wrapped coils with foam layers, a combination that can be rare at this price point. The mattress ships compressed in a box and can typically be slept on shortly after unpacking, though it may take up to 48 hours to reach full height. Buy Now at Walmart
- 14" hybrid mattress with individually wrapped 8" steel coils
- Cool-to-the-touch fabric cover
- 3-zoned foam layer for lumbar support and alignment
- Reinforced pencil coil border for edge support
- California King size
- Ships compressed in a box
Handy for hosting overnight guests or keeping on hand for camping trips, this queen-size air mattress inflates and deflates without a separate pump since one is built in. At $63, it's $37 off for Prime members with coupon code "SLUMBERPARTY". Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18" raised bed-like height
- Puncture-resistant 0.42mm PVC material
- 3.5-minute built-in pump inflation
- Stable horizontal I-beam support structure
PC Richard & Son is offering a free Hisense 55" Class QD6 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with the purchase of select mattresses. Qualifying mattresses are marked on the site, and the free TV is automatically included with eligible purchases. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Tempur-Pedic, with savings up to $300 on select models. A Sealy Plainfield Posturepedic Plus queen mattress is $1,099.97, down from $1,399.97, while a Sealy Essentials Barnham twin mattress runs $279.97, down from $399.97. The selection spans innerspring, all-foam, and hybrid builds across comfort levels from ultra plush to ultra firm. Free delivery and setup applies to mattresses and foundations priced $399 or more within select delivery areas. Shop Now at P.C. Richard and Son
- Brands include Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Tempur-Pedic, Casper, and BedGear
- Sizes range from twin to king
- Comfort levels range from ultra plush to ultra firm
- Innerspring, all-foam, and hybrid mattress types available
- Free delivery and setup on mattresses and foundations priced $399 or more
eBay offers the Serta Sertapedic ThermaGel 3" Cooling Queen Mattress Topper for $30.36 via promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" for a $49 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
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