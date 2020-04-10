Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 52 mins ago
Sceptre 55" 4K HDR LED UHD TV
$235 $500
free shipping

That's an an excellent price for a new 55" class 4K HDR TV. It's in the top 10 lowest prices we've seen the last 5 years, $170 off, and the best price we could find for one now. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: U550CV-U
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
