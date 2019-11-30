Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Sceptre 50" 4K LED UHD TV
$190 $400
free shipping

That's $200 off list and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • USB; 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: U515CV-U
  Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
