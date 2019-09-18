Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this TV and the best price we could find today by $35. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sceptre 49.5" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $30 today. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $500 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $10 less two weeks ago Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the Sceptre 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19, although it was $10 less a month ago. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $11 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now at Dell Home
It's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99. Shop Now at Walmart
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sceptre 42.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $169.99 with free shipping. That's $110 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sceptre 54.6" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $239.99 with free shipping. That's $160 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less three weeks ago. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Sceptre 24" 1080p LED LCD Monitor for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our July mention and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
It's the best price we've seen and $60 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
