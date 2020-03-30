Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 54 mins ago
Scarlet 2i2 2-Channel Home Recording / USB Audio Interface
$135 $160
free shipping

There's no better time for home recording than right now, and this interface is $25 cheaper here than anywhere else. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 2 inputs
  • 2 outputs
  • 48V phantom power
  • 24-bit/192kHz sample rates
  • discrete headphone amp
  • Ableton Live software
  • Model: SCARLETT-2I2-2ND-GEN
